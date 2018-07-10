Consecrated Virgins (Credit: CNS by Joel Breidenbach via The Catholic World Report)
Consecrated Virgins Dilema, Receiving the Eucharist with Humility, The Good Guys Win One, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Ecclesiae Sponsae Imago (ESI) Punts on One Problem, Fixes a Second, But Greatly Worsens a Third - Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., The Dispatch, via The Catholic World Report+++
Receiving the Eucharist with Humility – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Good Guys Win One – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Cardinal McCarrick & the Conspiracy of the Well-Meaning – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
Why Email is the Hottest Trend in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Reclaiming the Rainbow – Tom Nash, Catholic Answers Magazine
How to Reverse the Curse in America – Fr. Richard Heilmann, Roman Catholic Man
It's Almost Here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! – Meghan Ashley Styling
#WalkAway from Fr. James Martin – One Mad Mom
Twelve Reasons Why You Can’t Call God Your Mother – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Tradition is for the Young (Part XIV) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
France: Traditional Priests Account for 20% of 2018 Ordinations – Liturgy Guy
Brick by Brick in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Ad Hominem Fallacy is a Sin – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Five Marian Facts about St. Irenaeus of Lyons – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange
The Camino de Santiago is Life – Trish Irvine, Catholic Stand
