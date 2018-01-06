Confiding in God & Overcoming Addiction, Hope With Realism – Dan L. Edmunds Ph.D., Catholic Stand

The Lourdes of India: Our Lady of Vailankanni – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

A Traditional Neapolitan Nativity Scene – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Meaningful Christmas: 7 Lights from Pope Benedict XVI – Kathleen Beckman, Catholic Exchange

Why Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh Matter – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Communist China Bans Christmas, Calls It “Spiritual Opium” – AsiaNews.it

A Blessed Model of Humility – Scott Richert, Catholic Answers Magazine

Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Disgraced Former Anglican Bishop Turns Catholic to Live & Worship in Anonymity – Catholic Herald

Quæritur: Our Old, Misused Friend, “Ecclesia Supplet” – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z’s Blog

Clean & Green: The Vatican, Essential Oils & Painting with Milk – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Bernard Cardinal Law, RIP: Seeking a Balanced Perspective – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Are Serious Catholics Abandoning Capitalism? – Fr. Ben Johnson, Catholic Vote

An Autopsy on the Anglo-Catholic Movement – Father Ed’s Blog

The Unitarian Example: A Cautionary Tale – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing

How the “Star Wars” Franchise Lost Its Way – Bishop Robert E. Barron S.T.D., The Catholic World Report

