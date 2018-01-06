Click on the Confiding in God & Overcoming Addiction, Hope With Realism link to read more.
Confiding in God and Overcoming Addiction; The Lourdes of India: Our Lady of Vailankanni; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Confiding in God & Overcoming Addiction, Hope With Realism – Dan L. Edmunds Ph.D., Catholic Stand
The Lourdes of India: Our Lady of Vailankanni – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
A Traditional Neapolitan Nativity Scene – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Meaningful Christmas: 7 Lights from Pope Benedict XVI – Kathleen Beckman, Catholic Exchange
Why Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh Matter – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Communist China Bans Christmas, Calls It “Spiritual Opium” – AsiaNews.it
A Blessed Model of Humility – Scott Richert, Catholic Answers Magazine
Keynote Speeches: Rome Catholic Fundraising Conference 2017 – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Disgraced Former Anglican Bishop Turns Catholic to Live & Worship in Anonymity – Catholic Herald
Quæritur: Our Old, Misused Friend, “Ecclesia Supplet” – Fr. Tim Ferguson, Fr. Z’s Blog
Clean & Green: The Vatican, Essential Oils & Painting with Milk – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Bernard Cardinal Law, RIP: Seeking a Balanced Perspective – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Are Serious Catholics Abandoning Capitalism? – Fr. Ben Johnson, Catholic Vote
An Autopsy on the Anglo-Catholic Movement – Father Ed’s Blog
The Unitarian Example: A Cautionary Tale – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
How the “Star Wars” Franchise Lost Its Way – Bishop Robert E. Barron S.T.D., The Catholic World Report
