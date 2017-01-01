Click on Concerning the Movie ‘Silence’ by Scorsese, Book by Shusaku Endo: No Go link to read more.
Blogs |
Jan. 1, 2017
Concerning the Movie ‘Silence’ by Scorsese, Book by Shusaku Endo: No Go; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Concerning the Movie ‘Silence’ by Scorsese, Book by Shusaku Endo: No Go - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Woman “Pastor”: Our Culture of Purity Celebrates the Virgin Mary, As a Rape Victim, that Hurts Me - Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
This Girl with Autism Singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” Will Blow You Away - Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Refuting the ‘Pagan Roots of Christmas’ Claim – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers
Who’s Your Patron Saint of 2017? – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
Ohio State Linebacker Goes From Walk-On to Scholarship Captain – Trent Beattie, Catholic Lane
During Christmas, Find Christ’s Joy In Your Deepest Wounds – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
The Twelve Days of Christmas: A Documentary Hypothesis – Todd Aglialoro, Catholic Answers
The Christian Subtext to “Secular” Christmas Film Classics – Jack Kerwick, Crisis Magazine
You Can’t Forget to Put These Four Things on Your Christmas To-Do List this Year – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
The Miracle of the Bells: A Forgotten Catholic Novel and Film – Michael De Sapio, Crisis Magazine
Norcia 2017 Calendar Available for Free Download – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Messianic Prophecies: Jeremiah 31: 31-34 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
What Is “The Nativity”? – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report
A Christmas Carol and Detachment – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
Video: Does This 1944 Christmas Eve Mass Look Anything Like Yours? - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
How was Christmas Celebrated in the Middle Ages? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments