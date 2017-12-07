Click on the On the Appearance of the Pope’s Letter to the Argentine Bishops in the Acta Apostolicae Sedis link to read more.
Clearing the Air on Pope's Letter, Reading Lord of the World, Year of the Eucharist and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
On the Appearance of the Pope’s Letter to the Argentine Bishops in the Acta Apostolicae Sedis - Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., In the Light of the Law via The American Catholic+++
Rereading “Lord Of The World” by Robert Hugh Benson – Brrr! – Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Bishop Announces Year of the Eucharist for Shrewsbury Diocese – Catholic Herald
Quæritur: One Mass for the Obligation for Sunday, Christmas Eve & Monday, Christmas Day? - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
The Case of the Black Baker - Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Community Rallies Against Café Plans for Heritage Catholic Church – Catherine Toomey, Ignitum Today
The University of Notre Dame: Prestige Over Truth? – Fr. Bill Miscamble C.S.C., The Irish Rover
I’m Guilty & You May Be Too – Edward Monti, Catholic Stand
What We Can Learn from the Cardinals Who Survived Communism – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald
Fourth Century Wisdom for Today’s Problems – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
The Power of Silence: Against the Dictatorship of Noise – Fr. Z’s Blog
No Truce With Kings – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The First Guide for Advent: St. John the Baptist – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas, The Catholic World Report
Abandoning Condemnation for Mercy – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
A Different Kind of Advent Calendar You Have to Try This Year – Vianney De Villaret, Aleteia
Have We Lost Touch with the Apostles – Fr. De Souza, Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments