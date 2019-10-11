Cinderella Man Jim Braddocks Catholic Story, Congressman Says Sign From God Made Him Quit, and More!
The Cinderella Man’s Left Hook: Jim Braddock’s Catholic Story – Daniel Demers at Catholic Stand +1
US Congressman Says A Sign From God Helped With His Decision To Resign – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1
Catholicism In Pakistan: Living Under The Threat Of “Blasphemy” – Ray Cavanaugh at The Catholic World Report
Transgender Suit Against Catholic Hospital Moves Ahead – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
“Mass Of The Americas” & The Flourishing Of Religious Culture – Roseanne T. Sullivan at New Liturgical Movement
Are Suicide Victims Without Hope of Heaven? – William Hemsworth at epicPew
Why Pride Is The Birth Mother Of All Sin – Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J., at Aleteia
Can We Be Both American & Catholic? – Ariel Hobbes at Clarifying Catholicism
Catholics & the Bible – Off the Shelf with Jimmy Akin – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
Privacy & Facial Recognition Software: Moral Analysis – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses
What Does Fr. James Martin Really Believe? – Todd Aglialoro at Catholic Answers Magazine
My Cri De Coeur With Parrhesia To Pope Francis – Fr. Gerald R. Murray, J.D.L., at The Catholic Thing
The Servant Artist – Paul McCusker at Faith & Culture
ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, NPR, PBS All Refused to Cover Abortionist Who Kept 2,246 Aborted Babies – Brent Bozell & Tim Graham at Life News
Demons & The Porosity Of Consciousness – Rod Dreher
Our Cultural Roots Are In Latin & Greek – Alexander Jolliffe at Catholic Herald
