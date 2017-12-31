Click on the A Seminary in Cincinnati with Positive Numbers (Vocations Boom!), Action Item! @CatholicCincy link to read more.
Cincinnati Seminary Vocations Boom, You Won’t Believe These Nativity Sets, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A Seminary in Cincinnati with Positive Numbers (Vocations Boom!), Action Item! @CatholicCincy - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
You Won’t Believe These Nativity Sets – Part IV – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew
Heartwarming Christmas Stories the Mainstream Media Should Report – Katie Yoder, Catholic Vote
The Wisdom in Wonder: Children at Christmas Time – Elizabeth Anderson, Crisis Magazine
The First Christmas – Carolos Caso-Rosendi
Christmas in Beijing: An Apple for Peace, the Crib “in the Heart” – AsiaNews.it
Detached: Cutting the Threads That Hold Us Back from God – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Life in “Little Rome,” in the heart of Washington, D.C. – Aurora C. Griffin, The Catholic World Report
Did Irish Explorer St. Brendan Discover America in 6th Century – Phillip Kosloski, Aleteia
What Do We Mean by the Communion of Saints? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Why Did Jesus Leave the Burial Cloth Rolled Up & In a Separate Place? – Aleteia
A New CNS Series about Gregorian Chant – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Prince Charles: Christians Shouldn’t Take Religious Freedom for Granted – Catholic Herald
The Desert Flowers: The Gospel & Isaiah – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
The Ascetic Prophet & the Everyday Savior – Fr. Hugh Barbour O. Præm., Catholic Answers Magazine
Revisiting & Understanding the “Galileo Affair” – The Catholic World Report
