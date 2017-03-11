Click on Church of England’s Trajectory Now Obvious, Orthodox Believers You’re Very Welcome Here link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 30, 2017
Church of England’s Trajectory Now Obvious, Abortion and the Catholic Democrat and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Church of England’s Trajectory Now Obvious, Orthodox Believers You’re Very Welcome Here - Monsignor Andrew Burnham, Catholic Herald
Abortion and the Catholic Democrat – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
You Don’t Have to Support Policies of Liberal Democrats to be a Charitable Christian – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
A Brave, New, Down Syndrome Free World – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
New Mexico Bishops Admonish Pro-Abortion Catholic Legislators – Catholic News Agency
Nietzsche, Barney the Dinosaur, and the Word of God: On Catechesis for Young People – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today
Why Did Jesus Die in His Thirties? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
The Simplicity of Goodness and the Complexity of Evil – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum
The Value of Obedience – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Submariners, St. Joseph, and Lent – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand
These Easter Gift Ideas Are Authentically Catholic and Perfect for Your Child – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Venerable Fulton Sheen on “False Compassion” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Is Christianity Good for Women? – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Persuasive Disciples, Not Anarchic Disrupters – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
