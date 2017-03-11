Church of England’s Trajectory Now Obvious, Orthodox Believers You’re Very Welcome Here - Monsignor Andrew Burnham, Catholic Herald

Abortion and the Catholic Democrat – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

You Don’t Have to Support Policies of Liberal Democrats to be a Charitable Christian – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

A Brave, New, Down Syndrome Free World – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand

New Mexico Bishops Admonish Pro-Abortion Catholic Legislators – Catholic News Agency

Nietzsche, Barney the Dinosaur, and the Word of God: On Catechesis for Young People – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today

Why Did Jesus Die in His Thirties? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

The Simplicity of Goodness and the Complexity of Evil – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth and Charity Forum

The Value of Obedience – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Submariners, St. Joseph, and Lent – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand

These Easter Gift Ideas Are Authentically Catholic and Perfect for Your Child – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Venerable Fulton Sheen on “False Compassion” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Is Christianity Good for Women? – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Persuasive Disciples, Not Anarchic Disrupters – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

