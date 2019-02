Man Washing Hands (Credit: Shutterstock via Aleteia)

Chrysostom Spells Out What Loving Your Wife is All About, Great Catholic Priesthood Video, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tall Orders for Husbands: Chrysostom Spells Out What Loving Your Wife is All About ☩ Kathleen N. Hattrup of Aleteia +1

This Video Will Change the Way You Think About Catholic Priesthood ☩ Chloe Langr of epicPew +1

This Heroine of Ecuador Lived on Nothing but the Eucharist ☩ Larry Peterson of Aleteia

How to Name Your Catholic Baby ☩ Todd Agliarlo of Catholic Answers Magazine

Five of the Most Beautiful Catholic Sculptures of All Time ☩ Daniel Esparza of Aleteia

The Danger of Pride & the Power of Humility ☩ Fr. William Casey of Catholic Exchange

Broken Heart? Pray This Prayer to St. Dwynwen for Healing ☩ Kosloski of Aleteia

Is Faith Alone the Basis for the Final Judgment? ☩ Steve Ray of Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Choral Divine Liturgy in New York City, March 10 ☩ Gregory DiPippo of New Liturgical Movement

Renewing Human Rights ☩ Mary Ann Glendon, J.D., & Seth D. Kaplan, Ph.D., of First Things

Why This African Saint Thanked The Muslims Who Mutilated & Enslaved Her ☩ Casey Chalk of The Federalist

Christopher Dawson & the Nature of Progress ☩ Bradley J. Birzer, Ph.D., of The Imaginative. . .

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.