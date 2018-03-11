Christ’s Masculinity: A Model for Educating Boys – Patrick Whalen, Catholic Exchange

How Black Catholic Nuns Rewrote the American Story – Dia. B. Morrow, Catholic Philly

Robert Cardinal Sarah: Return to Holy Communion Directly on the Tongue While Kneeling - Fr. Z’s Blog+++

10 Books That Every Boy Should Hazard – Sean Fitzpatrick, The Civilized Reader

Nine Converts from Atheism Share Their Journey Home – Chloe Langr, epicPew

The True Path of Reparation – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

Benedict XVI’s Final Pilgrimage Home – James Day, Crisis Magazine

Embracing the Broken-Hearted in Our Lenten Journey – Dan L. Edmunds Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Producer of ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ Talks About His Film – Mark Pattison, Catholic Herald

New Bishop Appointed for Rockville Centre Diocese – Sister Bernadette Mary Reis F.S.P., Vatican News

In Praise of Fr. Francis Canavan’s Prophetic Eye – Ronda Chervin, The Catholic World Report

What Happened to the Wealth of the Knights Templar? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

What’s the Difference Between an Ambo & a Pulpit? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Vatican & China Could Sign Deal on Bishops ‘After March’ – Catholic Herald

A Courtly French Prayer Book – Fr. Allan Barton Ph.D., Liturgical Arts Journal

Durandus on Lenten Veils – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

