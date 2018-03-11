Sheep (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
Christ’s Masculinity is a Model Boys, The American Story of Black Catholic Nuns, and More Link
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Christ’s Masculinity: A Model for Educating Boys – Patrick Whalen, Catholic Exchange
How Black Catholic Nuns Rewrote the American Story – Dia. B. Morrow, Catholic Philly
Robert Cardinal Sarah: Return to Holy Communion Directly on the Tongue While Kneeling - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
10 Books That Every Boy Should Hazard – Sean Fitzpatrick, The Civilized Reader
Nine Converts from Atheism Share Their Journey Home – Chloe Langr, epicPew
The True Path of Reparation – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
Benedict XVI’s Final Pilgrimage Home – James Day, Crisis Magazine
Embracing the Broken-Hearted in Our Lenten Journey – Dan L. Edmunds Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Producer of ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ Talks About His Film – Mark Pattison, Catholic Herald
New Bishop Appointed for Rockville Centre Diocese – Sister Bernadette Mary Reis F.S.P., Vatican News
In Praise of Fr. Francis Canavan’s Prophetic Eye – Ronda Chervin, The Catholic World Report
What Happened to the Wealth of the Knights Templar? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
What’s the Difference Between an Ambo & a Pulpit? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Vatican & China Could Sign Deal on Bishops ‘After March’ – Catholic Herald
A Courtly French Prayer Book – Fr. Allan Barton Ph.D., Liturgical Arts Journal
Durandus on Lenten Veils – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
