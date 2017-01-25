Click on Christ’s Eucharistic Presence: His Love Endures Forever link to read more.

Blogs | Feb. 12, 2017

Christ’s Eucharistic Presence: His Love Endures Forever; Fixing Social Insecurity; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Christ’s Eucharistic Presence: His Love Endures Forever – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand

Fixing Social Insecurity – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Five Lessons for Catholic Men from the Game of Chess – Kelly Scott Franklin Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The Power of The Mass: Why I Remain Catholic – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand

Eight-Year-Old Boy Prays to the Blessed Sacrament, Obtains Healing for His Family – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Cardinal Tobin Praises the Trump Administration on Their Pro-life Stance, But Criticizes Them on Immigration – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

More on Trump’s Wall: The Danger of Overreach – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Here’s 12 More Weird Patron Saints, Because. . . Catholicism – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Welcome to the Oppression Olympics – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine

Knights of Malta vs. . . Just One Front, but a Telling One - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Two Truths Revisited; 2 + 2 = 5 – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

When, Please, Were ‘Adulterers’ Actually ‘Excommunicated’? - Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

