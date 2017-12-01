The Future Isn’t Over Yet: Christianity Overwhelming Islam In Conversions - David Warren, Essays in Idleness+++

A Clean Slate For Christmas: Go To Confession! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Internet was ‘Never Meant for Children’, Says Bishop – Susan Byron, Catholic Herald

Not Silent Prayer, Rather Prayer in Silence – Chris Brune, Catholic Stand

Current Youth Culture & Its Impact on Successful Marriages – Randall Woodard S.T.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

The Love That Always Satisfies – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Louis Braille: Blind Catholic Musician Invented Touch-Reading – Jean E. Seah, Aleteia

Yes, Church Teaching on Capital Punishment Is Definitive – Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

The 15 People You Meet at Youth Retreats – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

Intra-Catholic Politics & Guelphs – Michael Warren Davis, Crisis Magazine

The Pope’s “Doorbuster” – Nashville, Jeff City Land Long-Tipped Prospects – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Is the Church Weak & Defenseless? Is It Over? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Jewry & Eschatology – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Caldey Abbot Apologizes Over Failure to Report Abuse Allegations – Catholic Herald

The Insidious Sin of Pride – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Catholic Exchange

Canon 844 Isn’t a Snag on Which Canon 915 May Unravel – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

