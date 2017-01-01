Click on the Three Characteristics of the Diabolic That Are Widely Evident Today link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 15, 2017
Characteristics of the Diabolic Evident Today, 6 Prayers to Pray for Your Priest, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Three Characteristics of the Diabolic That Are Widely Evident Today - Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
6 Prayers You Should Be Praying for the Priest in Your Life – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Urgent: For Priests & God’s Plan For Life – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Vocation of Motherhood – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today
There Is Power In The Act of Contrition – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Resisting Temptations – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Benedict XV, Rudyard Kipling, John Bunyan & G.K. Chesterton – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
DNA Showing Canaanites Not Wiped Out Actually Confirms Bible – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
Resurrection & Reversion: How a Deist Became a Theist, Part II – Alex Woke, Catholic Stand
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Why I Don’t Use Contraception: A Man’s Perspective – Patrick Padley, A Couple of Catholics
The Counter-Reformation: Ignatius and the Jesuits – Charles P. Connor, The Catholic World Report
In Its Haste to Bury Religion, Europe Itself will Fall Into the Grave – Elizabeth Scalia, Aleteia
Atheist Blogs Delete & Block Insulters Too! – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Wherein Fr. James Martin is Schooled – Fr. Z’s Blog
What Protestantism & the New Atheism Have in Common – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments