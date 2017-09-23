Click on the Changing the World Means Growing in Holiness link to read more.
Changing the World Means Growing in Holiness, Facing East, On Liturgical Memory, and More Links!
Changing the World Means Growing in Holiness – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Facing East – Fr. Gerald E. Murray, The Catholic Thing
On Liturgical Memory – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Rebuilding Christian Iraq: Now or Never, Says Missionary Priest – John Burger, Aleteia
Fight Back Against Anti-Catholics. . . Including Those In the Church – Fr. Z’s Blog
Notes for Australian Catholics Regarding ‘Same-sex Marriage’ Postal Vote – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
Prague Won’t Allow Marian Column Restoration – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Stop Screaming 'Please Donate' Because People are Not Listening – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Jesus Asked: Who Do You Say That I Am? – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Abraham Lincoln – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
5 Pithy Sayings of St. Teresa of Avila – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Bible & Tradition Comprise the Word of God – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
Where the Papacy Is Hidden in the Old Testament – ChurchPop
Why Aren’t There Bibles in the Pews? – D.D. Emmons, OSV Newsweekly
Read a Rare, Unedited Translation of Jonah by J.R.R. Tolkien – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
In New Book, Pope Francis Upholds Traditional Marriage, Need to Help Sinners – Catholic News Service via OSV Newsweekly
On Priestly Discretion – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Can You Be Good without God? – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Australian Catholic Schools Challenge Catholic Church Teaching on Same-Sex ‘Marriage’ – Catholic Herald
Evangelizing the Alt-Right – Michael Warren Davis, Crisis Magazine
