Changing the World Means Growing in Holiness – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

Facing East – Fr. Gerald E. Murray, The Catholic Thing

On Liturgical Memory – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Rebuilding Christian Iraq: Now or Never, Says Missionary Priest – John Burger, Aleteia

Fight Back Against Anti-Catholics. . . Including Those In the Church – Fr. Z’s Blog

Notes for Australian Catholics Regarding ‘Same-sex Marriage’ Postal Vote – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report

Prague Won’t Allow Marian Column Restoration – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Stop Screaming 'Please Donate' Because People are Not Listening – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Jesus Asked: Who Do You Say That I Am? – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

Quotes Suitable for Framing: Abraham Lincoln – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

5 Pithy Sayings of St. Teresa of Avila – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Bible & Tradition Comprise the Word of God – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

Where the Papacy Is Hidden in the Old Testament – ChurchPop

Why Aren’t There Bibles in the Pews? – D.D. Emmons, OSV Newsweekly

Read a Rare, Unedited Translation of Jonah by J.R.R. Tolkien – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

In New Book, Pope Francis Upholds Traditional Marriage, Need to Help Sinners – Catholic News Service via OSV Newsweekly

On Priestly Discretion – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Can You Be Good without God? – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Australian Catholic Schools Challenge Catholic Church Teaching on Same-Sex ‘Marriage’ – Catholic Herald

Evangelizing the Alt-Right – Michael Warren Davis, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.