Fr. James Martin (Credit: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

Celibacy? Gay? Fr. James Martin? Whazzat?; Why Do Christians Worship on Sunday; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Celibacy? Gay? Fr. James Martin? Whazzat? - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

Why Do Christians Worship on Sunday? – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Exchange

Fighting the New Drug: Pornography – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand

Homosexual Predation Scandal: Up-to-Date News on Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up in the Church - Big Pulpit

A Tale of Two Conferences – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

How to Fundraise in the Face of a Church Scandal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Tide Pod Vestments & Child Abuse – John Zmirak Ph.D., Catholic Writer

The “Art” for the World Meeting of Families – Fr. Z’s Blog

New Study on Holy Shroud Confirms: It’s the Blood of a Tortured Man – Lucandrea Massaro, Aleteia

The World Has Little of Value to Teach the Church – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

No “Proportionate Reasons” Justify Voting for Any Pro-Choice Politician – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic

James Atkinson-Wake: Who Wears the Mitre of Satan – Simon Dennerly, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.