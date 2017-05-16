Click on the A Catholic Often Gets the Short End of the Stick on Both Sides of Academia link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 12, 2017
Catholics Often Get Wronged in Academia, How Long Is Jesus Present in the Eucharist, and More Links!
A Catholic Often Gets the Short End of the Stick on Both Sides of Academia – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand
How Long Is Jesus Present in the Eucharist After We’ve Received Communion? - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
America and the Sons of St. Patrick – Michael Uhlmann, The Catholic Thing
Minding Our Manners: How WhatsApp Is Making Us Rude – Miriam Diez Bosch, Aleteia
The Pope’s Necessary Obedience to the Church – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
Identity in Relationship – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
The Problem With Instant Gratification – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Are You Kidding?!? Archdiocese of Detroit Changes Coat of Arms to. . . – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, of Fr. Z’s Blog
How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Quæritur: Can Demons Enter a Church During the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Veneration of Images, Iconoclasm, and Idolatry (An Exposition) – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism
Attention and the Distraction Addiction – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
How to Have Supernatural Life – Karl Keating, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Curious Case of Pope Francis and the “New Natural Lawyers” - Edward Feser Ph.D., A Catholic Philosopher Blogger
What is a Practicing Catholic?—Fr. Mike Explains – Jessica McAfee, epicPew
Debate Continues Over Amoris Lætitia – Richard A. Spinello, Crisis Magazine
Teenagers and the STD Nobody is Talking About - Meg Meeker M.D., Mercatornet
Evergreen Students Speak Out – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
One Christ, One Christianity: Part II — Ianto Watt, Statistician to the Stars!
Pope Francis: Catholics are Mistaken to Identify as Christians of the Right or Left of the Political System, Instead of on the Side of Jesus – Asia News
