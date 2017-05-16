A Catholic Often Gets the Short End of the Stick on Both Sides of Academia – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand

How Long Is Jesus Present in the Eucharist After We’ve Received Communion? - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

America and the Sons of St. Patrick – Michael Uhlmann, The Catholic Thing

Minding Our Manners: How WhatsApp Is Making Us Rude – Miriam Diez Bosch, Aleteia

The Pope’s Necessary Obedience to the Church – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

Identity in Relationship – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

The Problem With Instant Gratification – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

Are You Kidding?!? Archdiocese of Detroit Changes Coat of Arms to. . . – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, of Fr. Z’s Blog

How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Quæritur: Can Demons Enter a Church During the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Veneration of Images, Iconoclasm, and Idolatry (An Exposition) – Dave Armstrong, Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

Attention and the Distraction Addiction – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman

How to Have Supernatural Life – Karl Keating, Catholic Answers Magazine

The Curious Case of Pope Francis and the “New Natural Lawyers” - Edward Feser Ph.D., A Catholic Philosopher Blogger

What is a Practicing Catholic?—Fr. Mike Explains – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

Debate Continues Over Amoris Lætitia – Richard A. Spinello, Crisis Magazine

Teenagers and the STD Nobody is Talking About - Meg Meeker M.D., Mercatornet

Evergreen Students Speak Out – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

One Christ, One Christianity: Part II — Ianto Watt, Statistician to the Stars!

Pope Francis: Catholics are Mistaken to Identify as Christians of the Right or Left of the Political System, Instead of on the Side of Jesus – Asia News

