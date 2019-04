Fordham University

Catholic Fordham Univ. Promotes Gender Dysphoria, What Became of Spirit of the Liturgy, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Killing Catholicism: The Drama Of Self-Murder, As Fordham, A Jesuit University, Promotes Gender Dysphoria ☩ Rod Dreher +1

What Became of the Spirit of the Liturgy? Implementation of Sacrosanctum Concilium A.D. 1963—1965 ☩ Susan Benofy at Adoremus +1

Why Religion Is Not Going Away & Science Will Not Destroy It ☩ Peter Harrison at Mercatornet +1

Fr. Raymond Thomas de Saint-Laurent, Confidence, & How to Fundraise ☩ Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Anti-Discrimination “Equality” Law Exemptions Don't Lead to Fairness for All: International Perspective ☩ Paul Coleman at Public Discourse

The Future of Catholic Education (Podcast) ☩ Mark Bauerlein & Fr. Peter Stravinskas at First Thing

An Early Medieval Biblical Narrative - The Story of Susanna Carved in a Crystal ☩ Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Serial Vandal Targets The Virgin Mary In California ☩ J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Should Government Workers Have to Avoid Religious Symbols & Clothes? ☩ John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

CheckList Spotlight: The White Button-Down ☩ Meghan Ashley Styling

Fatima, Prayer & Secularists ☩ David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Where Do Exorcists Go To School? ☩ Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.