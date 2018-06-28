Catholic Fake News: Philip Pullella (& Reuters) Create Fake News, Pit Pope Francis Against President Trump - Fr. Z’s Blog+++

Robert George Says We Should Believe Fr. James Martin – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

On a Quest for the Holy Grail? Many Believe It Is in a Church in Spain – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia

Announcement: The All New My Confessor App – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

The Vocation of Law & the Catholic Moral Vision – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

WJAMI or ‘Would Jesus Accept My Invitation?’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

On Smelling Death – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

How to Maximize Your Wardrobe with the Right Handbag – Meghan Ashley Styling on Fashion for Catholics

On Exorcists, Acolytes, & Subdeacons – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis

Why I Am Leaving All Social Media – T.J. Burdick

The Importance of a Sacramental Outlook – Matt Robinson, Catholic Stand

Our Gestures at Mass Really Do Matter – Frank P. Trotta Jr. J.D., Crisis Magazine

St. Mary Frances of the Five Wounds of Jesus – Glenn Dallaire, Mystics of the Church

The West is Rediscovering the Sacred – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald

The Two Cartesian Worlds – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Will Ireland’s Catholic Hospitals Defy Varadkar? – Jon Anderson, Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .