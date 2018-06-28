Reuters Logo (Credit: Flickr, white horizontal borders added)
Catholic Fake News, Robert George Says Fr. James Martin is Good, Holy Grail is in Spain, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Catholic Fake News: Philip Pullella (& Reuters) Create Fake News, Pit Pope Francis Against President Trump - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Robert George Says We Should Believe Fr. James Martin – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
On a Quest for the Holy Grail? Many Believe It Is in a Church in Spain – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia
Announcement: The All New My Confessor App – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
The Vocation of Law & the Catholic Moral Vision – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
WJAMI or ‘Would Jesus Accept My Invitation?’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
On Smelling Death – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
How to Maximize Your Wardrobe with the Right Handbag – Meghan Ashley Styling on Fashion for Catholics
On Exorcists, Acolytes, & Subdeacons – Aelredus Rievallensis, Canticum Salomonis
Why I Am Leaving All Social Media – T.J. Burdick
The Importance of a Sacramental Outlook – Matt Robinson, Catholic Stand
Our Gestures at Mass Really Do Matter – Frank P. Trotta Jr. J.D., Crisis Magazine
St. Mary Frances of the Five Wounds of Jesus – Glenn Dallaire, Mystics of the Church
The West is Rediscovering the Sacred – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald
The Two Cartesian Worlds – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Will Ireland’s Catholic Hospitals Defy Varadkar? – Jon Anderson, Catholic Herald
