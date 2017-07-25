Click on the Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 11, 2017
Catholic Approach to Fundraising, Canadian Robot Spider on Cathedral Spawns Twitter Fame, and More!
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Canadian Robot Spider on Cathedral Spawns Twitter Fame – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
8 Funny Instagram Posts That Prove Religious Life is Amazing – Chloe Langr, epicPew
God is Everywhere, So is Google, One of Them Loves You Back – Fr. Joshan Rodrigues, Aleteia
Knights of Columbus Change 4th Degree Uniforms – Fr. Z’s Blog
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
The Mystery of Angels and Demons – Kristin Aebli, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Singing The Psalms – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand
Pope Benedict XVI on the Importance of Music in Catholic Culture & Catholic Education – David Clayton, Claritas
Of Seminarians, Books, Birettas, New Vestments & Wherein Fr. Z is Very Pleased – Fr. Z’s Blog
Why Do Monks Have Strange Haircuts? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Charlie Gard was Baptized, Held St. Jude Medal Before Death – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
5 Churches You Have to Visit in Hawaii – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Faith and Challenge: A Roamin’ Catholic Rides – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
The Day Jesus was an Altar Boy: The Legend of Peter Paschal – Larry Peterson, Aleteia
Secularists Erase Christianity from European History – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Edgar Allan Poe’s Unknown Friendship with the Jesuits – Patrick McNamara Ph.D., Aleteia
