Click on the German Cardinal Thinks Climate Change Biggest Problem link to read more.

Cardinal Thinks Climate Change Biggest Problem, A Social Media Sensation That Is Catholic, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

German Cardinal Thinks Climate Change Biggest Problem - Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Scottish Cousins Who Turned Their Parish into a Social Media Sensation – Ian Dunn, Catholic Herald

Benedict & Sarah Hater Andrea Grillo Says: “Transubstantiation is Not a Dogma” - Fr. Z’s Blog

Actually, You Can Fast from Technology – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Don’t Forget to Keep Praying for the Faithful Departed – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

2 November – All Souls, Indulgences, and You! – Fr. Z’s Blog

John Turturro & Rupert Everett to Star in Umberto Eco’s Medieval Murder Mystery – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

The Occult, Religious Education, and Me – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

Exclusive: How to Follow Your Vocation (and Go on Holiday) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

RIP: God? – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

The Toxic Ideas that Enabled Weinstein & Others – Jennifer Roback Morse, Crisis Magazine

A Loss Leader! How Jesus Can Use My Meager Offerings – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

The Photo with Ratzinger’s “Black Eye” – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Cardinal Müller about Luther – Must Read! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Sententia Communis? Just ‘Sententia Communis’? – Edward N. Peters J.C.D J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

A Dominican In Ireland – Jennifer Stewart, Regina Magazine

Conspiracies & Catholicism: Demons – Foxfier, The American Catholic

Dear Bishop Roche, On that ‘Ecumenical Mass’. . . – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

2017 Nobel Prize for Heretical Economics – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

. . .Post Scriptum to Bishop Roche – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.