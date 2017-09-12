Cardinal Sarah:  People Once Again Need to Rise Up Like the Vendée Catholics & French Royalists - Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald

Wherein Fr. Z Responds to Fr. Hunwicke’s “Brick by Brick” Comment - Fr. Z’s Blog

Temporary Profession for the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Beauty of Ordinariate Liturgy can Help Anglicans Embrace Catholicism – Fr. James Bradley, Catholic Herald

Reigniting the Fire, One Boy at a Time – Sean Morrisore, Catholic Stand

Historical Evidence Proves Existence of 23 Figures in New Testament – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

The Mother of God & Modern Miracles- Jason’s Story – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

Letting Go Of Grudges – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Antidote to Indifference – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand

How to Fundraise after a Disaster (Hurricanes Harvey & Irma) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Australian Jesuit Creates Confusion on ‘Gay Marriage’ – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report

“Oh, No! You Want to be a Nun?” – Anne Maloney, Crisis Magazine

What Did St. Joseph Actually Do as a Carpenter? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Quæritur: Is the TLM/Usus Antiquior Dead? Forever Stuck in 1962? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Testimony from a Victim of Hate – Foxfier, The American Catholic

Bishops Schlert & Wack – Fr. Guy Selvester, Exarandorum

A Contribution to Development of a Schema of Art for Roman Rite Churches – David Clayton, Claritas

Poverty Is Not What You Think It Is – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

The Nashville Statement is Part of an Ecumenical Ecology of Man – Eduardo Echeverria, The Catholic World Report

Pot Meet Kettle – One Mad Mom

