Cardinal Sarah Implicitly References Fr. James Martin in the Pages of The Wall Street Journal - Fr. Z’s Blog

Tradition & Vocations: Interview with Fr. Robert Pasley of Mater Ecclesiae – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Sts. Clare & Francis Show What Can Be Achieved Through Prayer & Fasting – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Forming A Healthy Conscience – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

It’s Time For Political Incorrectness – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

Claire’s House to Welcome Trafficking Victims – Jim Graves, OSV Newsweekly

How This Catholic Saint Might be the Patron of Opioid Addicts – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

A Catholic Approach to the Suicide Epidemic – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand

US State Department Recognizes ISIS Genocide in Religious Freedom Report – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

How to Fundraise after a Disaster (Hurricanes Harvey & Irma) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Human Gene Editing: A Century of Tears to a Century of Fears? – Brother James Mary Ritch O.P., Dominicana

Russian Catholic Church Asks the West to Remember Communist-era Martyrs – John Burger, Aleteia

 The Hypocrisy of the Modern World – Nicholas Senz, Crisis Magazine

The Heroic Nuns Who Lost Their Lives in the Galveston Hurricane of 1900 – Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia

Boethian Rhapsody, English Translation Available – David Clayton, Claritas

The Young Want the Patrimony of Which They have been Defrauded! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Why We Need Sacred Things (Plural) – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing

For Most Americans, Parochial School Education Outshines Public Schools – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Would a Secret Society Lie? The Freemasons Part III — Ianto Watt, Statistician to the Stars!

Commonweal Oh So Perfectly Describes Sister Who Confronted U.S. House of Representatives Leader & Catholic Paul Ryan – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩Big Pulpit☩.