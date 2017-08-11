Click on the Cardinal Sarah Implicitly References Fr. James Martin in the Pages of The Wall Street Journal link to read more.
Blogs | Sep. 7, 2017
Cardinal Sarah Inculpates Fr. James Martin in The Wall Street Journal, A Conscience, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Cardinal Sarah Implicitly References Fr. James Martin in the Pages of The Wall Street Journal - Fr. Z’s Blog
Tradition & Vocations: Interview with Fr. Robert Pasley of Mater Ecclesiae – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Sts. Clare & Francis Show What Can Be Achieved Through Prayer & Fasting – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Forming A Healthy Conscience – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
It’s Time For Political Incorrectness – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
Claire’s House to Welcome Trafficking Victims – Jim Graves, OSV Newsweekly
How This Catholic Saint Might be the Patron of Opioid Addicts – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
A Catholic Approach to the Suicide Epidemic – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand
US State Department Recognizes ISIS Genocide in Religious Freedom Report – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
How to Fundraise after a Disaster (Hurricanes Harvey & Irma) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Human Gene Editing: A Century of Tears to a Century of Fears? – Brother James Mary Ritch O.P., Dominicana
Russian Catholic Church Asks the West to Remember Communist-era Martyrs – John Burger, Aleteia
The Hypocrisy of the Modern World – Nicholas Senz, Crisis Magazine
The Heroic Nuns Who Lost Their Lives in the Galveston Hurricane of 1900 – Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia
Boethian Rhapsody, English Translation Available – David Clayton, Claritas
The Young Want the Patrimony of Which They have been Defrauded! – Fr. Z’s Blog
Why We Need Sacred Things (Plural) – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
For Most Americans, Parochial School Education Outshines Public Schools – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Would a Secret Society Lie? The Freemasons Part III — Ianto Watt, Statistician to the Stars!
Commonweal Oh So Perfectly Describes Sister Who Confronted U.S. House of Representatives Leader & Catholic Paul Ryan – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
