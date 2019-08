Robert Cardinal Sarah

Cardinal Sarah: A Prophet Of Our Times, Meatless Fridays: A Continuing Obligation, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Cardinal Sarah: A Prophet Of Our Times – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza at Catholic Herald +1

Meatless Fridays: A Continuing Obligation – Birgit Jones at Catholic Stand +1

Ask Father: Should Catholic Parents Attend Wedding Of Daughter Outside The Church? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Return of the Pagans – Helen Dale at Law & Liberty

Why Does Jesus Say That the Father Is Greater Than He If the Members of the Trinity Are Equal? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Parental & Spousal Alienation in Catholic Marriages – Richard P. Fitzgibbons, M.D., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

This Trappist Beer Is So Good, Monks Struggle With Demand – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

10 Years After Obama, the University of Notre Dame Continues to Secularize – Patrick Reilly at Newman Society

Taking on the Toxic Feminist Revolution – John Horvat, II, at Crisis Magazine

When Schools Lose Their Religion – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers

Flannery O’Connor Short Stories On Film, By Good Country Pictures – California Catholic Daily

Archaeologists Confirm Epic Victory Battle Tale of First Crusade – uCatholic

A Public Neonatal Wing Protected Life – Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

A User’s Guide to Western Civilization – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.