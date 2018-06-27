Peter Pan & Tinker Bell (Credit: Fr. Dwight Longenecker, white vertical borders added)

Cardinal McCarrick and the Peter Pan Problem, Problems with “Proven Men”, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Cardinal McCarrick & the Peter Pan Problem - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++

The Problems with “Proven Men” Being Proposed at the Amazon Synod for Married Priests – Fr. Gerald E. Murray J.C.D., The Catholic Thing

Baby Drag Queens Featured at NYC Gay Pride Parade – Julie, Connecticut Catholic Corner

The Missing Ghent Altarpiece May Have Just Been Solved – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia

George Washington’s Letter to Catholics; His Advocacy for Religious Freedom – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand

WJAMI or ‘Would Jesus Accept My Invitation?’ – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Charles Krauthammer: Requiescat in Pace – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

7 Tips to Tell a Friend Before She Buys a Wedding Dress – Meghan Ashley Styling on Fashion for Catholics

For Those Who Claim Church Teaching on Abortion is of Recent Origin – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

4 Ways to Respond to Opioid Addicts Around You, from a Catholic Cop – Officer Angel Diaz, Those Catholic Men

A Guild of All Souls for the Anglican Ordinariates in the Catholic Church? – Kevin Greenlee, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Fr. Phillips of S. John Cantius Not Allowed to Return after Exoneration – Fr. Z’s Blog

Iraqi Sister Who Fled Islamic State is Denied Entry to Britain for 2nd Time – Catholic Herald

Cardinal McCarrick’s Faulty Memory – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Italy’s Bishops’ Conference Mouthpiece Libels Cardinal Burke – Tancred, The Eponymous Flower

