Cardinal Collins of Toronto (Credit: Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Cardinal Defiant after Pro-Abortionists Block March for Life, Bishop Barron at Google HQ, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Cardinal Defiant after Pro-Abortionists Block Canadian March for Life – Deborah Gyapong, Catholic Herald

The Princess Who Was Kicked Out of Her Castle for Serving the Poor – Cecilia Zinicola, Aleteia

Bishop Robert Barron on Google Talk! – Jessica McAfee, epicPew

How to Argue on Social Media According to Matt Fradd – Becky Roach, Catholic Link

Ireland’s Vote: The Fruit of Years of Catholic Complacency – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

What Practicing NFP is Like: One Man Shares His Thoughts – Will Wright, Catholic Link

What is a Novena? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Keeping Catholic Schools Catholic in a “Love is Love” Culture – Elizabeth Anderson, The Catholic World Report

What You Need to Know about the Order of St. Bruno (Carthusians) – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Justin Trudeau & the Dictatorship of Relativism – George Weigel, First Things

On Traditional Form – Martin Mosebach, The Catholic Thing

President Xi Jinping to “Sinicize” Catholic Church in China – Wang Zhicheng, Asia News

Fund-Raising is Always a Call to Conversion – Fr. James Junípero Moore O.P. & Christopher Hanzeli, Church Life Journal

A Primer on Communism for Fellow Traveler Bishop Sorondo – Peter Maurice, Crisis Magazine

Catholic Politician Touted as Germany’s Next Leader Wants Priestesses – Catholic Herald

Moral Order, the Current Mess, & a Theological Reading of History – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

