Cardinal Castigates Catalan Over Nationalism, How Nazi Secularism Crushed Ordinary Germans and More!
Antonio Cardinal Cañizares Llovera to Catalan: Nationalism is an Act of ‘Sedition, Fraud, and Betrayal’ - Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
How Nazi Secularism Crushed the Souls of Ordinary Germans - Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Germans are Revolting - Fr. Z’s Blog
How Social Media Re-wires Our Brains (Video) – Sophia Swinford, Aleteia
The Stories of These Relics of the Crucifixion Will Blow You Away – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Black Lives Really Mattered to St. Peter Claver – Fr. John A. Perricone, Crisis Magazine
The Fallacy of Placing Faith in Science Rather than in God – Michele Boyer, Catholic Stand
Pope Benedict XVI is Right to Worry about the Liturgy – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Is No One Is Condemned Forever Perversely Compassionate – GUY McClung Ph.D., The American Catholic
How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
Marriage vs. Living Together: How Does It Affect Your Kids? – Cecilia Zinicola, Aleteia
A Mind at Peace in the Age of Distraction – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Fatima: Spectacular Signs for a Skeptical Age – Jeanette Flood, The Catholic World Report
Cora Evans: Californian Housewife and Mystic on the Way to Sainthood – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Is ‘Married Clergy’ Becoming a Real Talking-point? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
3 Essential Things that Explain Why There Are Only 7 Sacraments – ChurchPop
Why I Believe in Islam – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine
A Corrective to Buttiglione’s Recent Assertions on Canon Law – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
Father Bosco and the Monsters – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine
Beware of False Compassion in Implementing Amoris Lætitia – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
