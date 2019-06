Blase Cardinal Cupich (Source: Catholic Philly)

The Ordering Among Angels, Heresy of the Day, Asperges Syndrome, Editorializing Headlines, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Ordering Among Angels – William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician To The Stars!

Heresy of the Day: Dualism – One Mad Mom +1

Asperges Syndrome – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

When The Headline Is The Editorial: The Boston Globe’s ‘Journalism’ – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

GenderGender Gender Ad Nauseam. . . – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Do We Need to be the Same to be Saved? – Matthew Tan, Ph.D., at Ignitum Today

Don’t Let the Confusion Get to You – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Old Mass Ban Will Hurt the Order of Malta’s Charism – Fr. Edmund Montgomery at Catholic Herald

A Catholic Perspective on the Recent Abortion Battle – Todd Nolan at Catholic Stand

New Institute of Female Religious Blooms in Vocations Desert – The Eponymous Flower

Canonist Ed Peters Eviscerates Bishops – One In Particular – Who Won’t Apply Law – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Pope Francis Forgets – Dan Hitchens at First Things

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.