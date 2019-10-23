Can Priests Wear Casual Attire, 200 College-Aged Men Consecrate Themselves To St. Joseph, and More!

Ask Father: When Could Priests Wear Casual Attire? – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

More Than 200 College-Aged Men Consecrate Themselves To St. Joseph – Andrew Butler at Aleteia +1

50 Reasons To Be Catholic – Genevieve Perkins at Catholic Link

Religious Sister Shares The Joys & Challenges Of Living In Community – Sister Lucia Christi at Our Sunday Visitor

Addendum – Another Suggestion for Our Mystery Statue – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Synods Synonymous With Scandal – Philippa Martyr at The Catholic Weekly

Dealing with Autistic Sensory Issues at Mass – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

The Churching of Women – Fr. B. Jerabek, J.C.L., at Dilexi decorem domus Domini

How to Keep From Losing Your Mind – Off the Shelf with Deal W. Hudson – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Are Guardian Angels Real? – Fr. Michael Kerper at Catholic Exchange

Why Do We Call It Mass? – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Why Don’t More of Our Leaders Call Us to Holiness? – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

On The History & Use Of Incense – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Millennials Are Moving To The Suburbs, Parishes Are You Ready? – L’Alto Catholic Institute

Has Literature Regained Its Faith? – Angela Alaimo O’Donnell at Church Life Journal

The Catholic Church Is Not an NGO – Auguste Meyrat at Crisis Magazine

Pro-Life Concern Over Artificial Embryos – Christopher Reilly at Catholic Stand

What The Pan-Amazon Synod Should Learn From The Church’s Missionary Past – Ines Angeli Murzaku at The Catholic World Report

Reconstructing Bach’s Organ Concertos – Matthew Dirst, Ph.D., at Vox Humana

Pampering or Truth? What Makes for a Worthy Life – R.J. Snell at Public Discourse

