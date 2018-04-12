The Confession by Giuseppe Molteni c. A.D. 1838 (Credit: CatholicVote.org)
Can a Priest Refuse to Hear Your Confession if He Knows You, Pope Francis and Communion, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Can a Priest Refuse to Hear Your Confession if He Knows You? - Cathy Caridi J.C.L., Canon Law Made Easy+++
Pope Francis: If You Are In a State of Mortal Sin, You Cannot Receive Holy Communion - Catholic Herald
Christians Continue to Suffer as President Erdoğan Expands Reach, Power – Derya Little, The Catholic World Report
Fulton Sheen & Suffering: “Does God Know My Pain?” – Sarah Robsdotter, Aleteia
The Sacrament of Union – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Mystery of the Three Crosses – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
The Man Mistaken for a Gardener – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
See The Film – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Catholics Are Easter People; We Don’t Stop At the Cross – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
4 Empowering Doctors of the Church Every Woman Should Know – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Protecting Minors: is the Church Doing All in Its Power? – Fernando Rodríguez-Borlado, Mercatornet
Revisiting Pre-1983 Canon Law for Better Response to Marriage Issues – Catherine Godfrey Howell J.C.L., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
A World Without Hope - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Trust in the Promises of God – Fr. Benedict Rogacci, Catholic Exchange
The Abortion Exception – Charlotte Allen, First Things
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments