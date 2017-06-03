Click on the Caesar Signals Thumbs Down on Charlie Gard link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 7, 2017
Caesar Signals Thumbs Down on Charlie Gard, Jesus Blood Type Revealed in Eucharist, and More Links!
Caesar Signals Thumbs Down on Charlie Gard – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
How Eucharistic Miracles Show Christ’s Blood Type – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
The Top Ten Must-See Catholic Sites – Diana von Glahn, OSV Newsweekly
Television Interview of Lila Rose about Twitter Bias to Planned Parenthood – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Connect to God Through Prayer – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Need Some Help Communicating? Take Cues from These Heroes of the Church – Colette M. Liddy, Aleteia
Can I Judge Another Person or Not? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
4 Reasons to Go Into Debt for Catholic College – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
The Paprocki Affair – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Videos of the Ambrosian Rite at Sacra Liturgia 2017 – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
The Secret to the Remarkable Success of the Chartres Pilgrimage: Penance – Hugh Burling, Catholic Herald
The Finsbury Mosque Attack, What’s Next? – William Kilpatrick J.D., Crisis Magazine
Addiction and the Exploitation of Intemperance – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via Catholic World Report
Amoris Laetitia and the Four Last Things – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine
Broaden Your Gaze and Open Your Hearts: For Laos, Ikea, and Romero, Scarlet is Served – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Iraqi Christians Endure Despite Persecution, Chaldean Bishop Says – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
A Response to the Tornielli/Walford Papolatrous Attack on the Four ‘Dubia’ Cardinals – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Forward-Thinking Traditionalist To Allow Wife To Wear Pants – Eye of the Tiber
Catholic Homophobia: Patheos or Pathetic? – One Mad Mom
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.