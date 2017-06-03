Caesar Signals Thumbs Down on Charlie Gard – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

How Eucharistic Miracles Show Christ’s Blood Type – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald

The Top Ten Must-See Catholic Sites – Diana von Glahn, OSV Newsweekly

Television Interview of Lila Rose about Twitter Bias to Planned Parenthood – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Connect to God Through Prayer – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Need Some Help Communicating? Take Cues from These Heroes of the Church – Colette M. Liddy, Aleteia

Can I Judge Another Person or Not? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

4 Reasons to Go Into Debt for Catholic College – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia

The Paprocki Affair – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Videos of the Ambrosian Rite at Sacra Liturgia 2017 – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

The Secret to the Remarkable Success of the Chartres Pilgrimage: Penance – Hugh Burling, Catholic Herald

The Finsbury Mosque Attack, What’s Next? – William Kilpatrick J.D., Crisis Magazine

Addiction and the Exploitation of Intemperance – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via Catholic World Report

Amoris Laetitia and the Four Last Things – Julia Meloni, Crisis Magazine

Broaden Your Gaze and Open Your Hearts: For Laos, Ikea, and Romero, Scarlet is Served – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

Iraqi Christians Endure Despite Persecution, Chaldean Bishop Says – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

A Response to the Tornielli/Walford Papolatrous Attack on the Four ‘Dubia’ Cardinals – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Forward-Thinking Traditionalist To Allow Wife To Wear Pants – Eye of the Tiber

Catholic Homophobia: Patheos or Pathetic? – One Mad Mom

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.