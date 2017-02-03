Lessons in Leadership from St. Thomas More – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

Solidarity HealthShare: The Catholic Answer to the Healthcare Dilemma – Tom Perna

Does Catholic Social Teaching Require Ever More Government Regulation – Jay Richards Ph.D. O.P., Catholic Vote

Mired in the Roiling Tar Pits of Lust – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Words Please, Not Only Actions: Catholics and Evangelization – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today

8 Surprising Facts About Catholic Education to Know and Share – Justin McClain, epicPew

Celebrating Ordinary Time Extraordinarily – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Is Your Marriage Lacking a Certain Chemical Element? – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Breaking Cardinal Burke News by Eye of the Tiber! - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

La Civiltà Cattolica and the “Spirit of the Age” – Anthony S. Layne, Outside the Asylum

A Blow Upon a Bruise; Amoris Lætitia – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

