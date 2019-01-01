Boring Traditions? Check Out What the Real Von Trapp Family Did, Mary Statue Crying, and More!
Boring Traditions? Check Out What the Real Von Trapp Family Did - Laura Hensley, epicPew+1
Possible Miracles Linked to Virgin Mary Statue Crying Tears of Blood in Argentina – ChurchPOP
Bishop Davies: Sainthood is the One Thing That Matters – Mark Lambert, De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.+2
The Witness of Holy Senior Priests – Louise Merrie, Catholic Exchange
Music & the Education of the Christian Soul – L. Joseph Hebert, Crisis Magazine
Lessons from Contemplative Nuns on Enjoying Life – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today+3
An Education to Restore Wonder – K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine
A Holiday Meal, Same-Sex Attraction & Catholicism – Richard G. Evans, Catholic Stand+4
Millennials Spur Liturgical Restoration in Western Canada – Joseph Woodard, Crisis Magazine
How Big was Noah’s Ark – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
What the Cupich Moment Can Teach Ambitious Seminarians – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine+3
Quæritur: Why Should a Protestant Convert & Join the Catholic Church? – Fr. Z’s Blog+2
Where Did the Word “Holiday” Come From? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Bishop Robert C. Morlino Remembered as a Lion in the Public Square – Joseph M. Hanneman, The Catholic World Report
Pope Francis: Our Father Should Say “Abandon Us Not When in Temptation” – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider L.C., Through Catholic Lenses+3
I Am Catholic . . . Hear Me Whisper – Kendra Von Esch, Catholic Stand+4
A New Book that Addresses the Core Belief of Western Civilization – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
Media Bias 101: CNN’s Coverage of Abortion – Dustin Siggins, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Westminster Abbey – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
