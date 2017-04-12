Click on the Book: The Devil Hates Latin link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 30, 2017
Book: The Devil Hates Latin, A Benedictine Nun of the Melkite Order, New Plastic Womb, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Book: The Devil Hates Latin - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
A Benedictine Nun of the Melkite Order on the Other Side of The Wall – Claire Bastier, La Croix International
New ‘Plastic Womb’ Could Save Premature Babies – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
This Beautiful New Catholic Journal Book for Girls Is Taking Pre-Orders! – ChurchPop
Preparing for Mass: Taking a Cue from a Prayer for Priests – Fr. Bryan Jerabek J.C.L., Catholic Spiritual Direction
Czech Bishop Demands Asylum for Chinese Christians – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Differences in Doctrine Are Not Mere Window Dressings – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
A Dying Order: Katharine Drexel’s Shrine to Close at Year’s End – Jim Graves, OSV Newsweekly
Catholicism Is, Most Importantly, An Experiential Faith – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Should I Consider Permanent Diaconate if I Can’t Serve the Traditional Community? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Baruch Is There, Just Sometimes As Part of Jeremiah – Tom Nash, Catholic Answers
It’s Not “the Devil’s Bible”: It’s Just the Codex Gigas – Inma Alvarez and Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
“The Godless Gestapo” Demands Football Coach Cease All That God Talk – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Does History Repeat With Amoris Lætitia Confusion? – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
