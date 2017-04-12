Book: The Devil Hates Latin - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

A Benedictine Nun of the Melkite Order on the Other Side of The Wall – Claire Bastier, La Croix International

New ‘Plastic Womb’ Could Save Premature Babies – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

This Beautiful New Catholic Journal Book for Girls Is Taking Pre-Orders! – ChurchPop

Preparing for Mass: Taking a Cue from a Prayer for Priests – Fr. Bryan Jerabek J.C.L., Catholic Spiritual Direction

Czech Bishop Demands Asylum for Chinese Christians – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

Differences in Doctrine Are Not Mere Window Dressings – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

A Dying Order: Katharine Drexel’s Shrine to Close at Year’s End – Jim Graves, OSV Newsweekly

Catholicism Is, Most Importantly, An Experiential Faith – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Should I Consider Permanent Diaconate if I Can’t Serve the Traditional Community? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Baruch Is There, Just Sometimes As Part of Jeremiah – Tom Nash, Catholic Answers

It’s Not “the Devil’s Bible”: It’s Just the Codex Gigas – Inma Alvarez and Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

“The Godless Gestapo” Demands Football Coach Cease All That God Talk – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Does History Repeat With Amoris Lætitia Confusion? – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

