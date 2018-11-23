Book Cover of Black Bottle Man by Craig Russell

Book Review of Black Bottle Man, Philip Rivers Explains Catholic Latin Motto on ESPN, and More!

Book Review: Black Bottle Man - Karen Ullo, Dappled Things via Ignitum Today+++

Philip Rivers Explains Favorite Catholic Latin Motto on ESPN – ChurchPOP++

The Smoke of Satan Enters from the West at Our Invitation – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement+

33 Days to Becoming a Saint – Suzie Andres, Catholic Exchange

Psychics, Reality T.V. Mediums, & Palm Reading – Brother Isidore Rice O.P., Dominicana

God is in Control: Responding to the Present Evils – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

Fr. Ripperger on “Levels of Spiritual Warfare” – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Why Is This Astonishing Saint Known As “The Spooky Saint”? – Becky Roach, Catholic Link

Thomas Aquinas & the Power of Pure Prayer – Kevin Yost Ph.D., Catholic Exchange

Are You Ready For When the Lord Shall Come? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Birettas & Berettas – Fr. Z’s Blog

How to Fundraise, Without the Heavy Lifting – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Life Lessons Learned from Hollywood’s Golden Age – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Keeping in Touch with Death – Sean Fitzpatrick, Crisis Magazine

The Letter: One Year Later – Fr. Thomas G. Weinandy O.F.M. Cap., The Catholic Thing

