Click on Blessed Margaret of Castello: Patron for Legislation Protecting the Disabled Unborn to read more.
Blogs | Jan. 26, 2017
Blessed Margaret of Castello: Patron for Legislation Protecting the Disabled Unborn; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Blessed Margaret of Castello: Patron for Legislation Protecting the Disabled Unborn – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum
The Crusades: Now and Then – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
If the Beer Truck Runs Over You Tomorrow, Is Your Soul Ready? Part One – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
Graduates of Jesuit Colleges in Congress Overwhelmingly Pro-Abortion; and More on the State of Catholic Colleges – Matthew Archbold, The Cardinal Newman Society
Six Qualities Every Catholic Fundraiser Needs to Have – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
There’s a Sweet app for Catholics Who Support and Are Involved in Missions – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Where Is Your Soul? – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
The Year of Our Lord 2017 – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand
Luther Affirmed Mary’s Perpetual Virginity, Shameful Many Protestants Reject It – Aaron Taylor, Catholic Herald
Brick by Brick in Duluth: The Traditional Latin Mass Instituted in a Parish – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Vatican Weekly Paper Gets a Facelift – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
Online Resources: A Dominican Gradual from 1722 – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
This Group in the US Congress Defends Religious Liberty, Who are They? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments