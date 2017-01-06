Blessed Margaret of Castello: Patron for Legislation Protecting the Disabled Unborn – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum

The Crusades: Now and Then – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

If the Beer Truck Runs Over You Tomorrow, Is Your Soul Ready? Part One – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand

Graduates of Jesuit Colleges in Congress Overwhelmingly Pro-Abortion; and More on the State of Catholic Colleges – Matthew Archbold, The Cardinal Newman Society

Six Qualities Every Catholic Fundraiser Needs to Have – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

There’s a Sweet app for Catholics Who Support and Are Involved in Missions – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Where Is Your Soul? – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

The Year of Our Lord 2017 – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand

Luther Affirmed Mary’s Perpetual Virginity, Shameful Many Protestants Reject It – Aaron Taylor, Catholic Herald

Brick by Brick in Duluth: The Traditional Latin Mass Instituted in a Parish – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Vatican Weekly Paper Gets a Facelift – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

Online Resources: A Dominican Gradual from 1722 – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

This Group in the US Congress Defends Religious Liberty, Who are They? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

