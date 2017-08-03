Bishop Robert Barron Hilariously Replies to Negative Comments about Relics on Facebook - ChurchPop

For Christ Alone: Andrea Polito Added to the Order of Virgins – Carmen E. Villa, Denver Catholic

Solemn High Mass for 10 New Carmelite Nuns in Philadelphia – Matthew, A Catholic Life

The Never-Ending Process of Spiritual Growth – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Catholic Fundraising - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

5 Amazing Facts About the House of Loreto – Chloe Langr, epicPew

What Was Mary Thinking? – Alita Maria Covel Ngo, Catholic Stand

A Richer, Deeper Approach in Connecting Souls with the Faith – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today

The Church of Intersectionality Offers Nothing for Sinful Man – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Five Ways to Approach Jesus Through Mary – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

Green Scapular Story – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

What They Didn’t Tell Me About the Church – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand

Why Do We Believe? & Why Doesn’t God Make It Easy? – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist

The Truth about Pope Pius XI & His Much-Maligned Successor – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Dappled Things

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Rucker’s Mindscape – Edward Feser Ph.D.

A Coastal Party, from a Catholic Perspective – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.