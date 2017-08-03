Click on the Bishop Robert Barron Hilariously Replies to Negative Comments about Relics on Facebook link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 22, 2017
Bishop Rb. Barron Hilariously Replies to Negative Comments about Relics on Facebook, and More Links!
Bishop Robert Barron Hilariously Replies to Negative Comments about Relics on Facebook - ChurchPop
For Christ Alone: Andrea Polito Added to the Order of Virgins – Carmen E. Villa, Denver Catholic
Solemn High Mass for 10 New Carmelite Nuns in Philadelphia – Matthew, A Catholic Life
The Never-Ending Process of Spiritual Growth – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Catholic Fundraising - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
5 Amazing Facts About the House of Loreto – Chloe Langr, epicPew
What Was Mary Thinking? – Alita Maria Covel Ngo, Catholic Stand
A Richer, Deeper Approach in Connecting Souls with the Faith – Thomas Clements, Ignitum Today
The Church of Intersectionality Offers Nothing for Sinful Man – Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Five Ways to Approach Jesus Through Mary – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
Green Scapular Story – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
What They Didn’t Tell Me About the Church – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand
Why Do We Believe? & Why Doesn’t God Make It Easy? – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
The Truth about Pope Pius XI & His Much-Maligned Successor – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Dappled Things
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Rucker’s Mindscape – Edward Feser Ph.D.
A Coastal Party, from a Catholic Perspective – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
