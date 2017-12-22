Bishop Robert Morlino on Controversy: Only What is True Can Ultimately be Pastoral – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

The British Government Refuses to Say Whether Proclaiming Divinity of Christ is a Hate Crime – The Catholic Herald

The Truth about Men, Women & Sex - Mark D. Regnerus Ph.D., Public Discourse+++

On Moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Pope Francis, “Shield Catholic Hospitals from Business Mentality” – Salvatore Cernuzio, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Catholic of the Year: A Generous Man in a Mean World – The Catholic Herald

Two Years of Euthanasia in Quebec: Accelerating Past Belgium – Aubert Martin, Mercatornet

Are You Hoarding Your Blessings? – Alita Maria Covel Ngo OCDS, Catholic Stand

Learning from the Past of the U.S. Pro-Life Movement – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Australia: We’re Not Nasty People & My Kids Won’t Be Taught Otherwise – Veronika Winkels, Mercatornet

Protestant Mega-Church Has a Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – ChurchPop

Canonist Ed Peters Performs an Autopsy – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Response to Enemies of the Faith – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Happy Birthday, Blog! – Fr. Z’s Blog

What’s Behind the Turkish “Seizure” of Church Properties? – John Burger, Aleteia

The Tyranny of Tolerance: Suing Christian Bakers – Nicholas Senz, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.