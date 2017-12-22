Click on the Bishop Robert Morlino on Controversy: Only What is True Can Ultimately be Pastoral link to read more.
Bishop Morlino on Controversy, UK May Make Proclaiming Jesus Is God a Hate Crime, and More. . .
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Bishop Robert Morlino on Controversy: Only What is True Can Ultimately be Pastoral – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
The British Government Refuses to Say Whether Proclaiming Divinity of Christ is a Hate Crime – The Catholic Herald
The Truth about Men, Women & Sex - Mark D. Regnerus Ph.D., Public Discourse+++
On Moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Pope Francis, “Shield Catholic Hospitals from Business Mentality” – Salvatore Cernuzio, Vatican Insider via La Stampa
Catholic of the Year: A Generous Man in a Mean World – The Catholic Herald
Two Years of Euthanasia in Quebec: Accelerating Past Belgium – Aubert Martin, Mercatornet
Are You Hoarding Your Blessings? – Alita Maria Covel Ngo OCDS, Catholic Stand
Learning from the Past of the U.S. Pro-Life Movement – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Australia: We’re Not Nasty People & My Kids Won’t Be Taught Otherwise – Veronika Winkels, Mercatornet
Protestant Mega-Church Has a Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – ChurchPop
Canonist Ed Peters Performs an Autopsy – Fr. Z’s Blog
A Response to Enemies of the Faith – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Happy Birthday, Blog! – Fr. Z’s Blog
What’s Behind the Turkish “Seizure” of Church Properties? – John Burger, Aleteia
The Tyranny of Tolerance: Suing Christian Bakers – Nicholas Senz, Crisis Magazine
