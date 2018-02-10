Click on the Star Wars Has Been Hijacked by Aggressive Feminist Ideology link to read more.
Bishop Barron on Star Wars; What Attachments Are; The Eucharist, Our Food for the Journey; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Star Wars Has Been Hijacked by Aggressive Feminist Ideology – Bishop Barron, ChurchPop
What Attachments Are & What They Are Not – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
The Eucharist, Our Food for the Journey – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Exchange
Here’s Why Some Christians Observe 70 Days of Lent – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Catholics Must Fast, Abstain from Meat This St. Valentine’s Day, Archdiocese Confirms – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Household Examens: Habits That Aid Reflection & Invite Grace – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand
Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Religious Leaders, Urge Trudeau to Drop Pro-Abortion Required for Funding – Michael Swan, Catholic Herald
Why Doesn’t Liberation Theology Apply to People of Iran? – William Kilpatrick J.D., Crisis Magazine
Irish Government Threatens Catholic Marriage Agency Over Same-Sex “Couples” – Catholic Herald
It Is Okay to Go It Alone This Lent – T.J. Burdick, epicPew
St. Thomas Aquinas & the Culture of Life – Brian Kranick, Catholic Exchange
Utilitarianism Goes on a Charm Offensive – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Bishops in the Philippines Fear a “Creeping Dictatorship” Under Duterte – AsiaNews.it
The China Syndrome – Robert Royal, The Catholic Thing
