Star Wars Has Been Hijacked by Aggressive Feminist Ideology – Bishop Barron, ChurchPop

What Attachments Are & What They Are Not – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

The Eucharist, Our Food for the Journey – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Exchange

Help Improve BigPupit.com, Fill Out a 4 Minute Anonymous Survey – Big Pulpit

Here’s Why Some Christians Observe 70 Days of Lent – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Catholics Must Fast, Abstain from Meat This St. Valentine’s Day, Archdiocese Confirms – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald

Household Examens: Habits That Aid Reflection & Invite Grace – Suellen Brewster, Catholic Stand

Going Pro with Your Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Religious Leaders, Urge Trudeau to Drop Pro-Abortion Required for Funding – Michael Swan, Catholic Herald

Why Doesn’t Liberation Theology Apply to People of Iran? – William Kilpatrick J.D., Crisis Magazine

Irish Government Threatens Catholic Marriage Agency Over Same-Sex “Couples” – Catholic Herald

It Is Okay to Go It Alone This Lent – T.J. Burdick, epicPew

St. Thomas Aquinas & the Culture of Life – Brian Kranick, Catholic Exchange

Utilitarianism Goes on a Charm Offensive – Michael Cook, Mercatornet

Bishops in the Philippines Fear a “Creeping Dictatorship” Under Duterte – AsiaNews.it

The China Syndrome – Robert Royal, The Catholic Thing

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit  & Help Improve BigPupit.com, Fill Out a 4 Minute Anonymous Survey, Click on this Link!