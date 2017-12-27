Bishop Robert E. Barron, S.T.D., Explains the Signs That Demonic Powers are Active in the World - ChurchPop+++

The Five Idols of Christmas – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

On Limits – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

Is There Something Attached to Your Giving? – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™

A Saint’s Three Keys to Daily Conversion – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers Magazine

Following in the Footsteps of St. Junípero Serra – Christian Clifford, Catholic Exchange

Opening Your Heart to Faith – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand

The Mass in Slow Motion by Msgr. Ronald Knox – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

Without Knowledge of Christianity, We Can’t Appreciate Religious Art – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Herald

A Leader of Real Reformation, Charles Borromeo Saw a Need, Filled It – Nicholas Senz, Aleteia

Quæritur: Blessed Candles for Use at Home – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Masculinity & Mortification of Auden’s St. Joseph – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

Two New Ordinariate Priests in Scotland – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society

Proselytism, Evangelization & “Ecumenism of Return” – Eduardo Echeverria, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Australian Anglicans Removing the “Seal” of Confession – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

Vatican Nativity: Dramatizes a Theology of Liberal Pelagianism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.