Bishop Barron Explains the Demonic Powers Active Today, The Five Idols of Christmas, and More Links!
The Five Idols of Christmas – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
On Limits – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
Is There Something Attached to Your Giving? – Randy Hain, Integrated Catholic Life™
A Saint’s Three Keys to Daily Conversion – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers Magazine
Following in the Footsteps of St. Junípero Serra – Christian Clifford, Catholic Exchange
Opening Your Heart to Faith – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand
The Mass in Slow Motion by Msgr. Ronald Knox – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Without Knowledge of Christianity, We Can’t Appreciate Religious Art – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Herald
A Leader of Real Reformation, Charles Borromeo Saw a Need, Filled It – Nicholas Senz, Aleteia
Quæritur: Blessed Candles for Use at Home – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Masculinity & Mortification of Auden’s St. Joseph – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Two New Ordinariate Priests in Scotland – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society
Proselytism, Evangelization & “Ecumenism of Return” – Eduardo Echeverria, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Australian Anglicans Removing the “Seal” of Confession – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment
Vatican Nativity: Dramatizes a Theology of Liberal Pelagianism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
