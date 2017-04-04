Blogs | Apr. 24, 2017

Two Catholic Gals Tackle Swimsuits and Modesty, Wrong on Vocations and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Two Catholic Gals Tackle Swimsuits and Modesty – Old Fashioned Girl

Robert Mickens Is Exactly Wrong About Priestly Vocations; Here’s Why - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Apostolic Blueprint for a Parish, Model of Christian Community in Modern Age – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

Are Catholics Really Christians? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Aggravations–Sources of Grace – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

German Family Continues to Fight for Right to Homeschool – Catholic News Agency

Eight Saints on the Holy Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

The Man Who Wrote Best Classics of Catechesis and Apologetics – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman, Dominus Mihi Adjutor

My Grandmother’s Cross Has Become Our Cross – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand

How to Keep an Authentic Catholic Voice When Asking for Money – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Ten Commandments – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Love Devotion to Mary? Want to Defend Her? Get. This. Book! – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

The People of the Cross: The New-Martyrs of Egypt - Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman

The Church of Jesus Christ – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

