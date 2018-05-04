Bible Verses That Prove Catholicism, Little Known Facts About Guardian Angels, and More Great Links!
7 of the Most “Catholic” Bible Verses that Prove Catholicism – ChurchPop
5 Little-Known Facts about Guardian Angels – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Don’t Delay in Having Your Child Baptized, Pope Francis Says – Junno A. Esteves, Catholic Herald
Evangelizing the Closed-Minded – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
On the Worthy Reception of Holy Communion – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Is Jesus the Only Way to Salvation? – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
A California Bill Threatens Free Speech & Truth on Same-Sex Attraction – Robert A.J. Gagnon Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
These 7 Saints Have the Weirdest Names We Could Find – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Heresy at Holy Cross College in Worcester – Charlotte Allen, First Things
Children Falling Short in School? Blame Parental Break-Ups – Nicole M. King & Bryce J. Christensen, Mercatornet
French President Emmanuel Macron has Exposed the Bigotry of French Anti-Catholics - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald+++
How Might the Synod of Bishops of the Amazon Affect Priestly Celibacy? – Russell Shaw, The Catholic World Report
Is Islam A Christian Heresy? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic Lucifer’s Game – Bob Sullivan, Crisis Magazine
Catholic Sexual Liberation: A Rerun Way Too Late – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Lingering Questions: Why Facebook President Mark Zuckerberg’s Hearing Should Scare Catholics – Amber Athey, Catholic Vote
Living the Vita Liturgica: Conditions, Obstacles, Prospects – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Church & Islam: Nostalgia for the 1960’s – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
How to Destroy Western Civilization without Spilling Your Latte – Tom Gilson & John Zmirak Ph.D.
Silent Scream – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
