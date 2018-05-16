Queen Tiara (Credit: Pinterest)
Beyonce: The Queen of Neoliberalism, The BBC Viciously Attacks Jesus, A Lego Catechism, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Beyonce, the Queen of Neoliberalism - Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald+++
A Lego Catechism! – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Paisley Bishop Complains to BBC Scotland On Video Mocking Jesus Christ in Holy Communion – Theo Howard, Catholic Herald
It Also Took a Fiat From Joseph, Not Just From Mary – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
Three Mexican Priests Murdered in Less Than Two Months – uCatholic
Look To Children For Inspiration – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Praying the Divine Office at Home in the Domestic Church – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Cult Cultivates Cultures: Culling Life’s Mysteries from the Liturgy – Christopher Carstens, Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Death of Embryos & “The Conception Problem” – Stacy A. Trasancos Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
What is a Mary Garden? – Rose Harrington
What Happened When I Quit Social Media – Caroline Brock, Aleteia
Holy Confidence in God – Brian Kranick, Catholic Exchange
