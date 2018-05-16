Queen Tiara (Credit: Pinterest)

Beyonce: The Queen of Neoliberalism, The BBC Viciously Attacks Jesus, A Lego Catechism, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Beyonce, the Queen of Neoliberalism - Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald+++

A Lego Catechism! – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Paisley Bishop Complains to BBC Scotland On Video Mocking Jesus Christ in Holy Communion – Theo Howard, Catholic Herald

It Also Took a Fiat From Joseph, Not Just From Mary – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

Three Mexican Priests Murdered in Less Than Two Months – uCatholic

Look To Children For Inspiration – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

What Happened When I Quit Social Media – Caroline Brock, Aleteia

Holy Confidence in God – Brian Kranick, Catholic Exchange

