Beyonce, the Queen of Neoliberalism - Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald+++

A Lego Catechism! – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Paisley Bishop Complains to BBC Scotland On Video Mocking Jesus Christ in Holy Communion – Theo Howard, Catholic Herald

It Also Took a Fiat From Joseph, Not Just From Mary – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

Three Mexican Priests Murdered in Less Than Two Months – uCatholic

Look To Children For Inspiration – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

Praying the Divine Office at Home in the Domestic Church – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Cult Cultivates Cultures: Culling Life’s Mysteries from the Liturgy – Christopher Carstens, Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Death of Embryos & “The Conception Problem” – Stacy A. Trasancos Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

What is a Mary Garden? – Rose Harrington

What Happened When I Quit Social Media – Caroline Brock, Aleteia

Holy Confidence in God – Brian Kranick, Catholic Exchange

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .