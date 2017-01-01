Click on Beta Testing Holy Icons on Facebook, Creating Beauty with Social Media link to read more.
Blogs |
Jan. 6, 2017
Beta Testing Holy Icons on Facebook, Creating Beauty with Social Media; and Many More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
Beta Testing Holy Icons on Facebook, Creating Beauty with Social Media – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
I’m Forgotten because I’m not European, says Indian Priest Kidnapped by ISIS – Anto Akkara, Catholic Herald
Quæritur: Friday Penance on 6 January where Epiphany is Transferred – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Extending Our Joy Past Christmas – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Dangerous Habits – Serious or Mortal Sin? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Good Witness of Not Receiving Communion – David Roney, Catholic Stand
Jennifer Fulfiller Made a Super Cool Patron Saint Generator for 2017 – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Formation in Faery – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
12 Rousing Scripture Verses to Start Your New Year Right – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Militant Islam and the Year of the Mass Delusion - William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Dating the Birth of Jesus – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers
A Child’s Christmas in Wales and the Ghosts of Christmas Past – Sean Fitzpatrick, The Civilized Reader via Crisis Magazine
“The Best Books I Read in 2016” – CWR Staff, The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments