Click on Beta Testing Holy Icons on Facebook, Creating Beauty with Social Media link to read more.

Blogs | Jan. 6, 2017

Beta Testing Holy Icons on Facebook, Creating Beauty with Social Media; and Many More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

Beta Testing Holy Icons on Facebook, Creating Beauty with Social Media – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

I’m Forgotten because I’m not European, says Indian Priest Kidnapped by ISIS – Anto Akkara, Catholic Herald

Quæritur: Friday Penance on 6 January where Epiphany is Transferred – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Extending Our Joy Past Christmas – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Dangerous Habits – Serious or Mortal Sin? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Good Witness of Not Receiving Communion – David Roney, Catholic Stand

Jennifer Fulfiller Made a Super Cool Patron Saint Generator for 2017 – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

Formation in Faery – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

12 Rousing Scripture Verses to Start Your New Year Right – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Militant Islam and the Year of the Mass Delusion - William Kilpatrick Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Dating the Birth of Jesus – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers

A Child’s Christmas in Wales and the Ghosts of Christmas Past – Sean Fitzpatrick, The Civilized Reader via Crisis Magazine

“The Best Books I Read in 2016” – CWR Staff, The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.