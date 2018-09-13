Priests in Bermuda Shorts (Credit: The Eponymous Flower)
Bermuda Shorts as Clerical Attire in Italy, The Ugandan Martyrs, Down Syndrome Reunion, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Bermuda Shorts as Clerical Attire in Italy, Clothes Make the Priest - Giuseppe Nardi of Messa, translation via Tancred of The Eponymous Flower+++
The Ugandan Martyrs are Perfect Intercessors for These Times – Aleteia
“Pure Love”: Father & His Down Syndrome Son Reunite (Tear-Jerking Video) – ChurchPOP
Moments of Grace in Prison – T.E.W., Ignitum Today
Mitchell Kalpakgian: In Memoriam – William Edmund Fahey Ph.D., The Civilized Reader via Crisis Magazine
Do You Know the Patron Saint for Your Occupation? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Vestments as an Investment in the Legacy of a Parish – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Time Has Come to Ban “Reconciliation Rooms” – Erik Bootsma, Crisis Magazine
Ecclesial & Ethical Consequences of Poor Church Music – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Odious Ideas Of Father James Martin, Jesuit – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Why Would I Need to Convert In Order to Get Married? – Cathy Caridi J.C.L., Canon Law Made Easy
California Taxpayers Paid $28 Million for Abortions in 2014 – California Catholic Daily
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments