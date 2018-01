Click on The Benedictine Sisters of Virginia: Celebrating 150 Years link to read more.

Benedictine Sisters of Virginia Celebrating 150 Years, The Path to True Happiness, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

The Benedictine Sisters of Virginia: Celebrating 150 Years – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

The Path to True Happiness Begins with Our Lady – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Cardinal Pell’s Response to His Charges – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

How to Save the English Church – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald

That Awkward Age Between Birth & Death – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Blessing Same-Sex Couples Won’t Save the German Church – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

The Lonely Way of the Writer: A New Year’s Message for My Fellow Writers – McCann, Catholic Stand

St. Margaret of Scotland – Zenit

Why Are There Two Judgments? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine

Boldly Recover & Use Great Traditional Items & Vesture of Yore – Fr. Z’s Blog

Bronwen Astor Praying for Christian Unity – Antique Richborough

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.